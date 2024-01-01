rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683793
A concert of praise - work by Britten, Bruckner, Hanson, Fauré, and spirituals (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683793

View License

