https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683798
Green Gallery, 15 W 57, May 30-June 25, Lucas Samaras, Sally Hazelet, Robert Whitman (1960) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683798

View License

Editorial use only

