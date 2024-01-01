https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683806Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOcean Engineering Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683806View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 737 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2148 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3915 x 6378 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3915 x 6378 px | 300 dpi | 142.91 MBFree DownloadOcean Engineering Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More