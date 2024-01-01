rawpixel
Condemn the South African apartheid regime and support the international boycott (1976) vintage poster by Rachael Romero.…
Condemn the South African apartheid regime and support the international boycott (1976) vintage poster by Rachael Romero. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683807

View License

