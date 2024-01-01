https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683821Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe danger of Bolshevism (1919) skeleton poster by Rudi Feld. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683821View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 879 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2565 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8020 x 10944 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8020 x 10944 px | 300 dpi | 502.27 MBFree DownloadThe danger of Bolshevism (1919) skeleton poster by Rudi Feld. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More