rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683834
Committee to Rescue Italian Art benefit lecture series (1967) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Committee to Rescue Italian Art benefit lecture series (1967) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683834

View License

Editorial use only

Committee to Rescue Italian Art benefit lecture series (1967) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More