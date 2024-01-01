https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLt. Col. John H. Glenn, Jr. February 20 (1962) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683847View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4944 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3595 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2013 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6211 x 8754 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4944 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3595 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2013 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6211 x 8754 px | 300 dpi | 311.15 MBFree DownloadLt. Col. John H. Glenn, Jr. February 20 (1962) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More