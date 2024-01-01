rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683856
Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Antelope hunt from a Navaho…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Antelope hunt from a Navaho drawing, New Mexico (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683856

View License

Editorial use only

Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Antelope hunt from a Navaho drawing, New Mexico (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More