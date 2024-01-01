https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683856Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Antelope hunt from a Navaho drawing, New Mexico (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683856View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 833 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2429 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2881 x 4151 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2881 x 4151 px | 300 dpi | 68.47 MBFree DownloadIndian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Antelope hunt from a Navaho drawing, New Mexico (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More