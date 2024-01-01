https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOverland Monthly: August (1895) poster by Lafayette Maynard Dixon. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683888View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2652 x 3316 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2652 x 3316 px | 300 dpi | 50.36 MBFree DownloadOverland Monthly: August (1895) poster by Lafayette Maynard Dixon. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More