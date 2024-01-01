rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683935
Political poster show. SF Art Commission Gallery. Victory to the freedom fighters of southern Africa (1977) vintage poster…
Political poster show. SF Art Commission Gallery. Victory to the freedom fighters of southern Africa (1977) vintage poster by Rachael Romero. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Editorial use only

