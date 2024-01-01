https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683940Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIBM, S curity L e ak (1969) poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683940View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4932 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3587 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2008 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5926 x 8332 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4932 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3587 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2008 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5926 x 8332 px | 300 dpi | 282.56 MBFree DownloadIBM, S curity L e ak (1969) poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More