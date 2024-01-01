https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683947Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUtopia Ltd. (1969) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683947View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2375 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6459 x 9519 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6459 x 9519 px | 300 dpi | 351.85 MBFree DownloadUtopia Ltd. (1969) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More