rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684008
Takai (1965) blue vintage poster by Poindexter Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Takai (1965) blue vintage poster by Poindexter Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8684008

View License

Editorial use only

Takai (1965) blue vintage poster by Poindexter Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More