rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684020
For a richer, fuller life wake up and read. National Library Week (1961) education poster. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

For a richer, fuller life wake up and read. National Library Week (1961) education poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8684020

View License

For a richer, fuller life wake up and read. National Library Week (1961) education poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More