https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684020Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFor a richer, fuller life wake up and read. National Library Week (1961) education poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8684020View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2627 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6636 x 8841 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6636 x 8841 px | 300 dpi | 335.75 MBFree DownloadFor a richer, fuller life wake up and read. National Library Week (1961) education poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More