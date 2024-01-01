rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684030
Stop U.S. intervention in Central America & the Caribbean (1983) vintage poster by Ruth Stenstrom. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8684030

View License

