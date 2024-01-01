rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
New beginnings. (1956) religious poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
New beginnings. (1956) religious poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8684160

View License

Editorial use only

