https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684160Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew beginnings. (1956) religious poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8684160View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2580 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4088 x 5545 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4088 x 5545 px | 300 dpi | 129.75 MBFree DownloadNew beginnings. (1956) religious poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More