Chalice of Saint John the Evangelis clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8684256 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1594 x 2232 px | 300 dpi | 26.94 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1594 x 2232 px | 300 dpi