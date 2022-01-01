https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684256Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChalice of Saint John the Evangelis clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8684256View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1594 x 2232 px | 300 dpi | 26.94 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1594 x 2232 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chalice of Saint John the Evangelis clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore