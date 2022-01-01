https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684472Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEnshrined Buddha png, gold religious statue on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8684472View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3864 x 4830 pxCompatible with :Enshrined Buddha png, gold religious statue on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore