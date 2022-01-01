https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684730Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhiladelphia's sky-scrapers png vintage architecture, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8684730View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4046 x 2697 pxCompatible with :Philadelphia's sky-scrapers png vintage architecture, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore