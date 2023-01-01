https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685438Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStatue of Liberty, New York's landmark. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8685438View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3261 x 4892 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3261 x 4892 px | 300 dpi | 91.31 MBStatue of Liberty, New York's landmark. Remixed by rawpixel.More