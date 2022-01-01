https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685442Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMoths and light bulb illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8685442View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 114.48 MBFree DownloadMoths and light bulb illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.More