https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685968Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian woman in pink dress psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8685968View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3192 x 4790 px | 300 dpi | 174.56 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2332 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3192 x 4790 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Victorian woman in pink dress psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore