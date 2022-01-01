Cow weathervane, gold animal statue psd. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8686158 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4568 x 3264 px | 300 dpi | 130.82 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4568 x 3264 px | 300 dpi