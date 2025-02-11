Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval frameframemedieval illustrationvintage framevintagedesignmedievalfloralVintage ornamental frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687624/image-frame-art-vintageView licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687619/psd-vintage-illustration-womanView licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687618/psd-vintage-illustration-womanView licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseVintage ornamental png frame, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687620/png-frame-artView licenseGarden party Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787550/garden-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseVintage ornamental frame, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683737/vintage-ornamental-frame-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687625/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseVintage arch pillar background, editable green vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696505/vintage-arch-pillar-background-editable-green-vintage-frameView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720845/vector-people-art-trophyView licenseBlue arch pillar background, editable green vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696507/blue-arch-pillar-background-editable-green-vintage-frameView licensePng Maurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687622/png-art-stickerView licenseVintage arch pillar background, editable green vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696504/vintage-arch-pillar-background-editable-green-vintage-frameView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687627/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseBlue arch pillar background, editable green vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696508/blue-arch-pillar-background-editable-green-vintage-frameView licensePorteur d'Amphore (1899) by Maurice Desvallières. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854037/pinot-noir-label-templateView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721339/vector-people-art-trophyView licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696478/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licensePng Maurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687623/png-art-stickerView licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licensePorteur d'Amphore (1899) by Maurice Desvallières. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627127/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788150/history-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBrown wooden frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687187/psd-frame-art-vintageView licenseFlower festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499748/flower-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden rectangle frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637876/psd-frame-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable laurel wreath crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248903/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView licenseArch pillar frame, Greek vintage design psd, remixed from the artwork of Johann Georg van Caspelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628715/psd-frame-vintage-floralView licenseSummer celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500675/summer-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite ornamental frame in vintage style psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691638/psd-frame-art-vintageView licenseLove you Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23191554/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseBotanical art nouveau frame psd, remixed from artworks by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhofhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080911/premium-illustration-psd-floral-old-frame-ornamentalView licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseVintage butterfly flame background, aesthetic nature design psd, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6621385/psd-background-frame-aestheticView licensePicture frame mockup element, vintage gold luxurious editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713879/picture-frame-mockup-element-vintage-gold-luxurious-editable-designView licenseGold vintage frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691428/psd-frame-art-vintageView license