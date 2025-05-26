Edit ImageCropNui1SaveSaveEdit ImagechristmasxmascutepersonartblackvintagedesignPenrhyn Stanlaws' Winter. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3490 x 4364 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMagic of Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520479/magic-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licensePenrhyn Stanlaws' png Winter on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688706/png-xmas-artView licenseChristmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15797062/christmas-facebook-story-templateView licensePenrhyn Stanlaws' Winter illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705818/vector-cute-xmas-personView licenseChristmas classics poster with music notes, Christmas theme, and festive vibes customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318574/image-transparent-png-christmasView licensePenrhyn Stanlaws' Winter (1907). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627262/image-xmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509286/happy-holidays-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePenrhyn Stanlaws' Winter collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688702/psd-xmas-vintage-pinkView licenseHappy holidays Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509284/happy-holidays-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVictorian woman in black dress, vintage illustration. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688712/image-art-vintage-pinkView licenseChristmas celebration, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519383/christmas-celebration-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseVictorian woman black dress, vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705679/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392437/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian woman png black dress, vintage on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688707/png-art-stickerView licenseHappy holidays blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509285/happy-holidays-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVictorian woman in black dress, vintage collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688703/psd-vintage-pink-illustrationView licenseEditable vintage Christmas reindeer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545505/editable-vintage-christmas-reindeer-design-element-setView licenseVictorian woman in red dress, vintage fashion. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688103/image-watercolor-art-vintageView licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393953/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian woman red dress vintage fashion, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916806/vector-person-art-watercolorView licenseEditable vintage Christmas reindeer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545525/editable-vintage-christmas-reindeer-design-element-setView licenseVictorian woman png red dress, vintage fashion on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688097/png-watercolor-artView licenseLet it snow editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseVictorian woman in red dress, vintage fashion psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688100/psd-watercolor-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable vintage Christmas reindeer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545498/editable-vintage-christmas-reindeer-design-element-setView licenseTaking a stroll (1907) Victorian women's fashion. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627319/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas reindeer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545526/editable-vintage-christmas-reindeer-design-element-setView licenseThe Circle, Xmas (1907) by Joseph Christian Leyendecker. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627086/image-xmas-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWinter joy, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520158/winter-joy-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseCheerful woman having a drink with gray backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035389/sparkling-wine-bottleView licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393730/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanta Claus, vintage portrait collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632876/psd-xmas-watercolor-artView licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392386/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanta Claus, vintage portrait collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632864/psd-xmas-watercolor-artView licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392341/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanta Claus, vintage portrait illustration. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632879/image-xmas-watercolor-artView licenseHappy holidays Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546053/happy-holidays-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSanta Claus, vintage portrait illustration. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632868/image-xmas-watercolor-artView licenseFamily day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599941/family-day-poster-templateView licenseSanta Claus vintage portrait, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916577/vector-xmas-person-artView license