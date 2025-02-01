Edit ImageCropNarathorn1SaveSaveEdit Imagetorso sculpturemasculine sculpturemasculineman sculptureartmanvintagedesignTorso of an Athlete sculpture collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal PhotographyInfoOriginal photograph digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage element collection with figures, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331718/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseTorso of an Athlete (1st–2nd century) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627719/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254076/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePng Torso of an Athlete sculpture on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689138/png-art-stickerView licenseVirtual museum tour, explore art, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseHead of a Buddha sculpture collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628110/psd-art-vintage-collage-elementView licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseAesthetic Torso sculpture psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556537/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAesthetic Torso sculpture paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267086/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseCologne for men Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875174/cologne-for-men-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Young Boy psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701508/psd-art-vintage-personView licenseVintage art people element set, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseAesthetic Torso sculpture png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556536/png-aesthetic-artView licenseVintage photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719711/vintage-photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng Head of a Buddha sculpture on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628109/png-art-stickerView licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549890/art-culture-magazine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG aesthetic Torso sculpture sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267037/png-aesthetic-artView licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549892/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Buddha sculpture, religious statue psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689224/psd-art-vintage-pinkView licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622645/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTorso (146–27 BCE) sculpture. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543954/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625817/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaligula bust png b&w element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238770/png-vintage-collage-elementView licenseRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseVintage sculpture, bust of Patroclus psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621217/vintage-sculpture-bust-patroclus-psdView licenseMy body poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737727/body-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng Portrait of a Young Boy on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701507/png-art-stickerView licenseBody positivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737742/body-positivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaligula bust sculpture cut out element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238742/psd-collage-element-statue-manView licenseChristmas fashion sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875151/christmas-fashion-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreek statue collage element, man's body psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641389/greek-statue-collage-element-mans-body-psdView licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500380/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTorso of a dancing faun sculpture psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7620755/torso-dancing-faun-sculpture-psdView licenseCamera film Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616835/camera-film-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of Patroclus in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215339/bust-patroclus-bubble-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage auction event post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598167/vintage-auction-event-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage sculpture, bust of Patroclus psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621399/vintage-sculpture-bust-patroclus-psdView licenseRenaissance exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500361/renaissance-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Young Boy illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721794/vector-face-person-artView license