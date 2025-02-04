Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagesheep paintingsheepoil painting sheepsheep artfarmhouseakseli gallen-kalleladigital landscape artfarmhouse paintingLandscape with sheep, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. 