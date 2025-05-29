rawpixel
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
public domain winter paintingwinter paintingsoil paintingsnow paintingwinterwinter paintinglake paintingakseli gallen-kallela
Arts crafts fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697008/arts-crafts-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Path on the ice (1887) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689004/image-public-domain-nature-iceFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166416/painting-class-poster-templateView license
First snow (1890 - 1915) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688986/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697016/painting-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Winter landscape (1887) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688982/image-public-domain-nature-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166447/painting-class-facebook-story-templateView license
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689364/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Painting class blog banner template
Painting class blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166358/painting-class-blog-banner-templateView license
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689343/image-public-domain-nature-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
Rain clouds over a lake landscape (1883) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688972/image-cloud-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView license
Sunshine on snow (1906) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688985/image-tree-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259563/icy-wonderland-world-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Autumn landscape, first snow (1897) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688990/image-public-domain-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259919/snow-winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689384/image-tree-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259921/snow-winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Rain clouds over a lake, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689342/image-cloud-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259562/icy-wonderland-world-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Lake view (1901) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689002/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition Facebook post template, original art illustration from Franz Marc, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23167982/image-dog-animal-artView license
Lake view, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689366/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259567/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Taos home in moonlight (1925) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688989/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain license
Dragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664122/dragon-and-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Lakeside landscape (1911) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688983/image-art-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259918/snow-winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Mount Kenya (1909) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689001/image-public-domain-wood-natureFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259560/winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Evening landscape (1899) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688992/image-public-domain-blue-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259558/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689337/image-public-domain-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Sleeping dragon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672588/sleeping-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Lakeside landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689345/image-art-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259557/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Evening landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689333/image-public-domain-blue-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Winter mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611789/winter-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Red sea (1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688981/image-public-domain-blue-mountainFree Image from public domain license