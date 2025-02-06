Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape paintingpaintingpublic domain oil paintingjuho makelalandscape paintings public domainlandscape countryside oillandscape oil paintinggreenLowland landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2374 x 3088 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2374 x 3088 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseLowland landscape (1923) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689068/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926006/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseLowland landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689388/image-cloud-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926753/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseLowland shore (1933) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689070/lowland-shore-1933-oil-painting-juho-makelaFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917449/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseAutumn clouds, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689380/image-clouds-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBig tree, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689372/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740179/countryside-trip-instagram-post-templateView licenseSun rising at the ocean, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689360/image-public-domain-nature-seaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBig tree in gold picture frame (1908) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689069/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300224/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseAutumn clouds (1915) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689059/autumn-clouds-1915-oil-painting-juho-makelaFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798072/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689361/image-cloud-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSunrise over the sea (1910) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689060/image-public-domain-nature-seaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067393/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAutumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689393/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060115/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWinter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689346/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseSun-wind (1930) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689064/sun-wind-1930-oil-painting-juho-makelaFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring landscape (1939) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689065/image-cloud-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseBarn on farmland, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689353/image-tree-public-domain-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseWinter landscape (1929) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689058/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseContemporary art Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727266/contemporary-art-facebook-post-templateView licenseSun on the shore, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689371/image-sky-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049393/solitude-inspiration-templateView licenseLowland cottage, oil painting. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689355/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300095/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseBarn (1930) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689062/barn-1930-oil-painting-juho-makelaFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseSun on the shore (1934) oil painting by Juho Mäkelä.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689063/image-sky-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license