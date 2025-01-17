Edit ImageCropaudiSaveSaveEdit Imageborderglitternew yearconfettigoldencelebrationdesigncollage elementGold glitter border, party & celebration graphic psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 1333 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 400 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 1333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723243/new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseGold glitter png border, party & celebration graphic, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626093/png-new-year-stickerView licenseHappy new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774888/happy-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGold confetti popper, party decoration element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5991328/psd-sticker-new-years-confettiView licenseHappy new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694252/happy-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePink party ribbon decoration element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5992147/pink-party-ribbon-decoration-element-psdView licenseHappy new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723246/happy-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licensePeach glitter ribbon collage element, party psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5992135/peach-glitter-ribbon-collage-element-party-psdView licenseLucky coupon poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724235/lucky-coupon-poster-template-and-designView licenseNew year celebration background, pink glitter ribbon frame design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3971091/illustration-psd-background-cute-frameView licenseHappy Lunar New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724325/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseGlittery ribbon shape sticker, cute birthday celebration clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3975793/illustration-psd-sticker-new-year-birthdayView licenseHappy new year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694266/happy-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePink ribbon png decoration element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5992185/png-christmas-stickerView licenseLet's celebrate! poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619005/lets-celebrate-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParty hat sticker, celebration illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3932074/party-hat-sticker-celebration-illustration-psdView licenseNew year 2024 Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788308/new-year-2024-instagram-post-templateView licensePink confetti popper, party decoration element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5992128/psd-sticker-new-years-confettiView licenseNew year cheers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932983/new-year-cheers-poster-templateView licensePng confetti popper decoration clipart, celebration sticker designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5991358/png-sticker-new-yearsView licenseHappy new year blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694231/happy-new-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWhite festive background, cute bunting border and ribbons psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3971489/illustration-psd-background-cute-new-yearView licenseNew year cheers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788253/new-year-cheers-instagram-post-templateView licenseParty confetti decoration sticker psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3931949/party-confetti-decoration-sticker-psdView licenseNew year cheers blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932984/new-year-cheers-blog-banner-templateView licenseBalloons invitation card psd white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2816212/premium-illustration-psd-balloon-party-celebrationView licenseNew year cheers Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932989/new-year-cheers-facebook-story-templateView licenseBalloons border festive background psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2816207/premium-illustration-psd-golden-frame-balloons-yellow-background-balloonView licenseHappy new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12923333/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licenseShiny fireworks template psd with editable text ad collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073375/free-illustration-psd-4th-july-beautiful-blueView licenseLet's celebrate! Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619025/lets-celebrate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGold confetti popper, party decoration element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5991355/vector-sticker-new-years-confettiView licenseNew year sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706911/new-year-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHappy new year 2021 png transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2824486/free-illustration-png-2021-happy-new-yearView licenseCountdown party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723283/countdown-party-instagram-post-templateView licensePastel glitter party decoration illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5994228/pastel-glitter-party-decoration-illustrationView licenseNew Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723117/new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensePastel glitter ribbon decoration illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5994234/pastel-glitter-ribbon-decoration-illustrationView licenseNew Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723134/new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlat gold confetti popper element, celebration decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5994219/image-texture-instagram-new-yearsView license