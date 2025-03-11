Edit ImageCropAkeSaveSaveEdit Imagehong kongdesignillustrationsfooddrawingrestaurantcollage elementsbambooChinese dumplings illustration collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2244 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2244 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese food Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959610/chinese-food-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690270/chinese-dumplings-bamboo-steamer-illustrationView licenseRestaurant promotion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959823/restaurant-promotion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416485/free-illustration-psd-dim-sum-hong-kong-food-chineseView licenseChinese food poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762031/chinese-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416503/premium-illustration-vector-shumai-dim-sum-food-basketView licenseAuthentic taste Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230468/authentic-taste-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416518/premium-illustration-vector-appetizer-asian-foodView licenseChinese food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12104126/chinese-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416508/free-illustration-image-shanghai-appetizer-asianView licenseAuthentic taste Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731277/authentic-taste-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698305/chinese-dumplings-bamboo-steamer-illustrationView licenseChinese food blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12104125/chinese-food-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416547/premium-illustration-vector-shumai-appetizer-asianView licenseChinese food Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12104130/chinese-food-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416497/free-illustration-psd-dim-sum-hong-kong-food-shumaiView licenseRestaurant promotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762064/restaurant-promotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416494/free-illustration-psd-chinese-dim-sum-hong-kong-foodView licenseRestaurant promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960607/restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416488/free-illustration-psd-hong-kong-chinese-food-shumaiView licenseRestaurant promotion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960606/restaurant-promotion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416523/free-illustration-image-chinese-style-shanghai-asian-foodView licenseRestaurant promotion blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960608/restaurant-promotion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416496/free-illustration-image-shumai-appetizer-asianView licenseTaste of Thailand Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629819/taste-thailand-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416490/premium-illustration-vector-hand-drawn-food-basket-shumaiView licenseStreet food market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813221/street-food-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings illustration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698028/psd-illustrations-collage-elements-foodView licenseFood festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036859/food-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChinese dumplings in a bamboo steamer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416512/free-illustration-image-shanghai-hot-steaming-graphic-appetizerView licenseAsian noodle bar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746639/asian-noodle-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings png illustration sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698196/png-sticker-elementsView licenseAsian noodle bar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12887128/asian-noodle-bar-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese dumplings png illustration sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690368/png-sticker-elementsView licenseFood festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036864/food-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings and bun illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698345/chinese-dumplings-and-bun-illustrationView licenseFood festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036854/food-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChinese food illustration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698110/chinese-food-illustration-collage-element-psdView licenseFood festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731273/food-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese dumplings and bun illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416544/premium-illustration-psd-shanghai-chinese-food-paoView license