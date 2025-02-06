Edit ImageCropBoom1SaveSaveEdit Imageplantcollagedesignillustrationbotanicaldrawingcollage elementgreenWalnut branch, botanical collage element psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic houseplant, gardening hobby remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815936/aesthetic-houseplant-gardening-hobby-remix-editable-designView licenseWalnut branch png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691098/walnut-branch-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licensePlant care aesthetic background, hobby illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820437/plant-care-aesthetic-background-hobby-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717286/psd-collage-leaf-illustrationView licenseEditable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView licenseLeafless tree, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716967/leafless-tree-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable potted plant element, gardening collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723530/editable-potted-plant-element-gardening-collage-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717130/psd-collage-leaves-illustrationView licenseWild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831317/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716745/psd-collage-leaf-illustrationView licenseCute cactus collage element, editable gardening designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720424/cute-cactus-collage-element-editable-gardening-designView licenseLeafless tree, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716635/leafless-tree-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable gardening element, planting cactus collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734854/editable-gardening-element-planting-cactus-collage-designView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726785/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseVintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseOrange flower doodle clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716824/orange-flower-doodle-clipart-psdView licenseEditable gardening element, adding soil designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720433/editable-gardening-element-adding-soil-designView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714290/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseAesthetic leaf notebook element png, editable doodle collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187185/aesthetic-leaf-notebook-element-png-editable-doodle-collage-remix-designView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726783/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseWatering plant element, editable gardening designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720431/watering-plant-element-editable-gardening-designView licenseOrange flower doodle clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717293/orange-flower-doodle-clipart-psdView licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754495/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717144/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable gardening element, hanging potted plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723534/editable-gardening-element-hanging-potted-plant-designView licenseOrange flower in black vase doodle clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717300/orange-flower-black-vase-doodle-clipart-psdView licenseEnvironmentalist woman png flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567063/png-aesthetic-art-botanicalView licenseGrass bush divider, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719445/grass-bush-divider-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseTropical peacock pattern background, blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829030/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseOrange flower in glass jar clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717008/orange-flower-glass-jar-clipart-psdView licenseTropical birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818957/tropical-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlower doodle divider clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717225/flower-doodle-divider-clipart-psdView licenseHouseplant article Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535050/houseplant-article-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrange tulip, flower doodle clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717295/orange-tulip-flower-doodle-clipart-psdView licenseFinancial growth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11814060/financial-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrowing sprout botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809716/growing-sprout-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseLuxury hotel Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23456858/image-leaf-plant-treeView licenseAesthetic leaf branches, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717233/psd-collage-leaf-illustrationView licenseEnvironmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367999/png-aesthetic-art-botanicalView licenseGrass bush divider, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719448/grass-bush-divider-botanical-collage-element-psdView license