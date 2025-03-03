Edit ImageCropBoom1SaveSaveEdit Imageaestheticcollagedesignillustrationbotanicalcollage elementdesign elementclip artAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic home sticker, nature paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840412/aesthetic-home-sticker-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691878/psd-aesthetic-collage-illustrationView licenseAesthetic home sticker, nature paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836894/aesthetic-home-sticker-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691154/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licensePurple iris flower png, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259349/purple-iris-flower-png-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpring onion grass, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719544/spring-onion-grass-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseColorful Summer png flower bouquet, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188201/colorful-summer-png-flower-bouquet-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691867/png-aesthetic-collageView licenseJasmine flower, Spring floral collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199082/jasmine-flower-spring-floral-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691874/png-aesthetic-collageView licensePurple iris flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213156/purple-iris-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714290/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licensePurple iris flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195468/purple-iris-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726785/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseYellow wildflower divider, colorful botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207649/yellow-wildflower-divider-colorful-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717130/psd-collage-leaves-illustrationView licensePurple iris bouquet png flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259350/purple-iris-bouquet-png-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726783/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licensePink vintage flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218002/pink-vintage-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691153/leaf-branch-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable retro cactus and VHS collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081959/editable-retro-cactus-and-vhs-collageView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692560/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseAutumn rose flower png, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259404/autumn-rose-flower-png-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695485/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable retro cactus and VHS collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123590/editable-retro-cactus-and-vhs-collageView licensebotanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691234/botanical-collage-element-psdView licensePink vintage flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257693/pink-vintage-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseWinter leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8607267/winter-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseColorful Summer flower bouquet, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187891/colorful-summer-flower-bouquet-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832081/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable retro cactus and VHS collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124591/editable-retro-cactus-and-vhs-collageView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716600/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable retro cactus and VHS collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124594/editable-retro-cactus-and-vhs-collageView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717144/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseVintage rose flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257998/vintage-rose-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpring onion grass png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719542/png-collage-stickerView licensePink Valentine's rose flower bouquet, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212668/pink-valentines-rose-flower-bouquet-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseFalling Autumn leaves botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715174/psd-collage-leaves-illustrationView licensePalm trees pattern background, black and gold illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830674/palm-trees-pattern-background-black-and-gold-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720351/leaf-branch-collage-element-psdView license