Edit ImageCrop65SaveSaveEdit Imagereadingvintage posterposterread posterillustrationreading posterpurplelearningAfter all - there is nothing like a good book! Book week November 8th to 14th (1920) poster by Jon O Brubaker. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 778 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4176 x 6441 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4176 x 6441 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBook week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688340/png-art-blank-space-book-weekView licenseBoy reading a book by Jon O Brubaker. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628556/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChildhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687274/png-art-blank-space-boy-reading-bookView licenseBook sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14934046/book-sale-poster-templateView licenseKid's books poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690091/png-art-blank-space-boy-reading-bookView licenseKid's books poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14753755/kids-books-poster-templateView licenseBook sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12658498/book-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoy reading a book illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641849/image-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseWeekly reading poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890690/weekly-reading-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChildhood education poster template, retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14857187/image-person-art-vintageView licenseReading week poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713400/reading-week-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBook week poster template, remastered from vintage design into format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14857192/image-person-art-vintageView licenseStudy club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719349/study-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBook sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14960223/book-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseReading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688454/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseChildren's book week, November 15th to 20th. More books in the home! (1920), vintage poster by Jessie Willcox Smith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404759/image-people-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688507/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseGo exploring in books. Book week Nov. 1-7 (1961) poster by Feodor Rojankovsky. Original public domain image from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639225/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBook swap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578331/book-swap-poster-templateView licenseBoy reading a book. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688337/image-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseRead with kids poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549880/read-with-kids-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmerica poster background, remixed from vintage art print by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688009/image-background-art-vintageView licenseBook fair poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888310/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseExperiential learning Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14840386/experiential-learning-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy vlog poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888309/study-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmerica poster background, remixed from vintage art print by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690172/image-background-art-vintageView licenseDonation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888312/donation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDad homeschooling and teaching his son in the new normalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2862172/premium-photo-image-homeschooling-home-schooling-africanView licensePNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760875/png-boy-reading-book-collage-element-customizableView licenseOver the rainbow poster template, retro rainbow designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14811939/over-the-rainbow-poster-template-retro-rainbow-designView licenseVintage bookshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745891/vintage-bookshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoy getting homeschooled by his father in the new normalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2862170/premium-photo-image-father-teaching-african-children-reading-teacherView licenseLibrary open poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745881/library-open-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDad homeschooling and teaching his son in the new normalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2862174/premium-photo-image-african-teacher-home-school-teachingView licenseJunior book club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370658/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoy doing homework vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644933/vector-paper-face-woodView licenseHappy literacy day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577153/happy-literacy-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRural Electrification Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture (1938) poster by Lester Beall. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8677923/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538547/reading-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExplore with books. Book week, Nov. 17-23 (1957) vintage poster by Alice Provensen. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683794/image-art-books-public-domainFree Image from public domain license