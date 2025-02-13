Edit ImageCropNarathorn5SaveSaveEdit Imageobject pngantique lamps pngart decoantiquelamp pngvintage illustrationvintage lamp pngtransparent pngArt deco lamp png object sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3971 x 3971 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWooden home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670180/wooden-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseArt deco lamp clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696133/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseBrush png journal sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719632/png-art-stickerView licensePng women in garden ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064347/png-women-garden-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseHand lantern png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030496/png-art-stickerView licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002795/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseGeorge Barbier's png Chinese dragon sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910448/png-art-stickerView licenseCustomizable wall mockup, minimal interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507355/customizable-wall-mockup-minimal-interior-designView licenseGeorge Barbier's Chinese dragon sticker, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683914/vector-dragon-art-vintageView licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894108/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLantern png sticker, vintage object transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6757566/png-sticker-vintageView licenseWomen in garden ephemera remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7818817/women-garden-ephemera-remix-background-editable-designView licenseVintage lantern illustration in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215615/image-art-collage-vintageView licenseVintage ladies ephemera pink background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040662/vintage-ladies-ephemera-pink-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseLantern png sticker, vintage object torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6758809/png-torn-paperView licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521744/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden cabinet png furniture sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636311/png-art-stickerView licenseVintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710952/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-beige-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licenseVintage vase png object sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685889/png-art-stickerView licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licenseAntique png furniture and decor design element set, remixed from public domain collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404758/free-illustration-png-rococo-vintage-20th-centuryView licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710965/png-1920-1920s-adultView licenseStreet lamp png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045394/png-art-stickerView licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709220/png-1920-1920s-adultView licenseVintage lamp png illustration, remixed from public domain collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404667/free-illustration-png-vintage-candle-antiqueView licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513506/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licenseHand lantern illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706837/hand-lantern-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709013/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-yellow-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licensePng vintage open suitcase sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039523/png-collage-stickerView licenseVintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709007/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-background-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licenseFlora vase png brown sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685367/png-art-stickerView licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710776/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licenseGold church's png stained glass sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696081/png-flower-stickerView licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710864/png-1920-1920s-adultView licenseBird pattern png badge sticker, art deco element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6526785/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513501/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licenseLantern png sticker, vintage illustration in bubble transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215616/png-art-collageView licenseDreamy planets surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663357/dreamy-planets-surreal-remix-editable-designView licensePNG aesthetic Buddha head sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266458/png-aesthetic-artView license