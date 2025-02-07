Edit ImageCropton1SaveSaveEdit Imagewhite vintage labelblank label graphicvintage label pngvintage label framevintage labelart nouveau frames pngtransparent pngpngVintage abstract png label sticker on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 699 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3493 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYou're where you need to be mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408499/youre-where-you-need-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseVintage abstract png label sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696804/png-frame-stickerView licenseTea & coffee cafe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13497757/tea-coffee-cafe-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage abstract png label sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686369/png-frame-stickerView licenseWinter special menu Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13497310/winter-special-menu-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage abstract png label sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686372/png-frame-stickerView licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694331/png-art-nouveau-artwork-bloomView licenseVintage abstract png label sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696659/png-frame-stickerView licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694290/png-art-nouveau-artwork-bloomView licenseVintage abstract png label sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696705/png-frame-stickerView licenseVintage exhibition poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23396373/image-border-cartoon-flowerView licenseBlue flat label png sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558591/png-frame-stickerView licenseEditable vintage floral divider ornament design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699214/editable-vintage-floral-divider-ornament-design-element-setView licenseVintage abstract frame, label shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696763/vintage-abstract-frame-label-shape-designView licenseEditable vintage floral divider ornament design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699215/editable-vintage-floral-divider-ornament-design-element-setView licenseVintage abstract frame, label shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696805/vintage-abstract-frame-label-shape-designView licenseBlue cheese label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14551424/blue-cheese-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage abstract frame, label shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686374/vintage-abstract-frame-label-shape-designView licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage abstract frame, label shape design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696806/vintage-abstract-frame-label-shape-design-psdView licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14520101/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage abstract frame, label shape design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696767/vintage-abstract-frame-label-shape-design-psdView licenseCleanser label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519933/cleanser-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage abstract frame, label shape design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686370/vintage-abstract-frame-label-shape-design-psdView licenseBeauty essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlack line png label frame, ornate design on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558589/png-frame-stickerView licensePinot noir label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14520008/pinot-noir-label-template-editable-designView licensePng frame sticker red label illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3870482/png-frame-sticker-red-label-illustrationView licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licensePng frame sticker pink label illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3870481/png-frame-sticker-pink-label-illustrationView licenseHot sauce label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14506072/hot-sauce-label-template-editable-designView licensePng frame sticker red round label illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3870463/png-frame-sticker-red-round-label-illustrationView licenseVintage books blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521492/vintage-books-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePng frame sticker green label illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3870470/png-frame-sticker-green-label-illustrationView licenseRetro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licensePng badge sticker pink label illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3870446/png-badge-sticker-pink-label-illustrationView licenseClothing tag editable mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589603/image-adult-art-nouveauView licensePng frame sticker pink triangle label illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3870466/illustration-png-sticker-logo-frameView licenseCelestial bodies blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534982/celestial-bodies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePng frame sticker yellow label illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3870443/png-frame-sticker-yellow-label-illustrationView license