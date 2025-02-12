RemixWan1SaveSaveRemixred chinese orientaliphone wallpaperchinese new yearcherry blossomchinese new year pinkcherry iphone wallpaperchinese new year cherrychinese backgroundCherry blossom sunset phone wallpaper, red gradient backgroundMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCherry blossom sunset phone wallpaper, red gradient background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697363/cherry-blossom-sunset-phone-wallpaper-red-gradient-background-editable-designView licenseCherry blossom sunset phone wallpaper, purple gradient backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699793/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseJapanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042325/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseFestive Chinese New Year design 2026 template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20261012/festive-chinese-new-year-design-2026-template-designView licenseChinese new year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707835/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRabbit Chinese zodiac phone wallpaper, red floral backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685750/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseJapanese Koi fish iPhone wallpaper, traditional backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534320/japanese-koi-fish-iphone-wallpaper-traditional-backgroundView licenseTraditional Chinese flowers mobile wallpaper, green oriental backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685743/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseCherry blossom sunset background, red gradient, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697213/cherry-blossom-sunset-background-red-gradient-editable-designView licenseTraditional Chinese flowers mobile wallpaper, brown oriental backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685712/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseJapanese Koi fish background, traditional remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534393/japanese-koi-fish-background-traditional-remixView licenseOriental rabbit phone wallpaper, Chinese zodiac animal backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685658/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseHappy new year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707921/happy-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHappy new year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12896705/happy-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseHappy Chinese new year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722983/happy-chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseChinese Mid-Autumn festival mobile wallpaper, red and gold backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685785/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChinese new year blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707811/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFestive Chinese dragon mobile wallpaper, New Year celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685692/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseJapanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042321/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseRabbit Chinese zodiac phone wallpaper, blue floral backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685764/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseJapanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041047/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseFestive Chinese fireworks iPhone wallpaper, New Year celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699769/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseJapanese Koi fish background, traditional remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534361/japanese-koi-fish-background-traditional-remixView licenseRabbit New Year phone wallpaper, traditional Chinese backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685669/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChinese new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707825/chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFestive Chinese dragon mobile wallpaper, New Year celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685695/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChinese new year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723001/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseChinese oriental rabbit mobile wallpaper, New Year backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688243/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseHappy new year Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707929/happy-new-year-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseYear of Rabbit iPhone wallpaper, animal zodiac sign backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685846/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseHappy new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707925/happy-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChinese new year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12900257/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseChinese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723800/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseChinese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897816/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseRed envelope Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516286/red-envelope-facebook-story-templateView licenseOriental rabbit phone wallpaper, Chinese zodiac animal backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685675/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220314/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRabbit New Year phone wallpaper, traditional Chinese backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685688/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseJapanese Daruma doll, traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042324/japanese-daruma-doll-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseChinese oriental rabbit mobile wallpaper, New Year backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688264/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license