rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Elizabeth Herington searches for simulated air contacts aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)…
Save
Edit Image
amphibious assault shippersonmandarkpublic domainwomanunited statesship
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639677/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
Chief Operations Specialist Mark Chaisson teaches Ensign Elizabeth Herington how to use a radar console aboard the Wasp…
Chief Operations Specialist Mark Chaisson teaches Ensign Elizabeth Herington how to use a radar console aboard the Wasp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708612/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
A RIM-7P missile is fired from a NATO Sea Sparrow missile launcher during a live-fire missile exercise aboard the Wasp-class…
A RIM-7P missile is fired from a NATO Sea Sparrow missile launcher during a live-fire missile exercise aboard the Wasp-class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728508/photo-image-fire-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639633/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transits the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 23, 2018.
The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transits the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 23, 2018.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728511/photo-image-steam-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American election poster template, editable text and design
American election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Sailors assigned to the crash and salvage team practice rigging a simulated damaged aircraft with a crash crane during…
U.S. Sailors assigned to the crash and salvage team practice rigging a simulated damaged aircraft with a crash crane during…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739453/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-personFree Image from public domain license
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Sailors assigned to Fleet Surgical Team Six perform surgery on a simulated patient in the operating room aboard the the…
U.S. Sailors assigned to Fleet Surgical Team Six perform surgery on a simulated patient in the operating room aboard the the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741233/photo-image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license
City marathon poster template, editable text and design
City marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833882/city-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Sailors install an LAU-61 rocket launcher on an MH-60S Sea Hawk on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious…
U.S. Sailors install an LAU-61 rocket launcher on an MH-60S Sea Hawk on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739352/photo-image-public-domain-people-seaFree Image from public domain license
Voting poster template, editable text and design
Voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956667/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A U.S. Sailor looks out at the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter over the Atlantic…
A U.S. Sailor looks out at the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter over the Atlantic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728111/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-personFree Image from public domain license
America election poster template, editable text and design
America election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921213/america-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colton Ciufo, left, and Sgt. Matt Hennies, right, psychological operations specialists, simulate the…
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colton Ciufo, left, and Sgt. Matt Hennies, right, psychological operations specialists, simulate the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739185/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911428/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cole Cochan operates a close-in weapons system aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault…
U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cole Cochan operates a close-in weapons system aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653692/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain license
Voting poster template, editable text and design
Voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485134/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Dylan Lash cuts a target to weld to a discharge pipe of a potable water pump…
U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Dylan Lash cuts a target to weld to a discharge pipe of a potable water pump…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741416/photo-image-public-domain-person-waterFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903504/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 28, 2019) - Cpl. Chelsie Villela, a member of the Female Engagement Team with the 26th Marine…
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 28, 2019) - Cpl. Chelsie Villela, a member of the Female Engagement Team with the 26th Marine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393531/free-photo-image-military-female-ship-aimFree Image from public domain license
Sport event poster template, editable text and design
Sport event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953746/sport-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Andrew Burgess takes a sextant reading on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS…
U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Andrew Burgess takes a sextant reading on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741726/photo-image-public-domain-person-cameraFree Image from public domain license
Sport event poster template, editable text and design
Sport event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512710/sport-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 15, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire M4 service rifles…
ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 15, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire M4 service rifles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653678/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain license
Charity run poster template, editable text and design
Charity run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744337/charity-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
220717-N-XH769-1182 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2022) An MH-60S helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28…
220717-N-XH769-1182 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2022) An MH-60S helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653439/photo-image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp…
U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653436/photo-image-person-fire-baseballFree Image from public domain license
Editable triangle flag mockup psd
Editable triangle flag mockup psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10859906/editable-triangle-flag-mockup-psdView license
U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman James Vanantwerpen, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, welds a target to the…
U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman James Vanantwerpen, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, welds a target to the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739610/photo-image-public-domain-person-waterFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education line art collage, editable design
Study in USA, education line art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911723/study-usa-education-line-art-collage-editable-designView license
U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class…
U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648361/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12029174/keep-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (July 24, 2018) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transits the Strait of…
STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (July 24, 2018) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transits the Strait of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728226/photo-image-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911218/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire M4 service rifles during a live-fire exercise aboard the…
U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire M4 service rifles during a live-fire exercise aboard the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653661/photo-image-face-people-fireFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918979/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
220715-N-VM474-2358 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 15, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gadiel Ortizmelon, assigned to the 22nd…
220715-N-VM474-2358 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 15, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gadiel Ortizmelon, assigned to the 22nd…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653452/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain license