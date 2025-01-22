rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Maryland. June 23…
Save
Edit Image
farmerwoolfarm workeranimalpublic domainsheepwomanfarm
Sheep products Instagram post template
Sheep products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485806/sheep-products-instagram-post-templateView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735029/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-natureFree Image from public domain license
Sheep products poster template
Sheep products poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118470/sheep-products-poster-templateView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735117/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-natureFree Image from public domain license
Natural wool Instagram post template
Natural wool Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451924/natural-wool-instagram-post-templateView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735097/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-2021Free Image from public domain license
Natural wool Instagram post template, editable text
Natural wool Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959417/natural-wool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735028/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-natureFree Image from public domain license
Sheep products Instagram post template
Sheep products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786840/sheep-products-instagram-post-templateView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735088/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-personFree Image from public domain license
Local farmers community Instagram post template, editable text
Local farmers community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616139/local-farmers-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Maryland. June 23…
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Maryland. June 23…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708584/photo-image-public-domain-woman-animalFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507831/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-templateView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735052/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-natureFree Image from public domain license
Natural wool poster template, editable text and design
Natural wool poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577181/natural-wool-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735123/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-natureFree Image from public domain license
Natural wool Facebook post template
Natural wool Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10895856/natural-wool-facebook-post-templateView license
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
Emily Chamelin shears Carolann McConaugh’s Leicester Long Wool Sheep at Stillpoint Farm in Mt. Airy, Md,, June 23, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735094/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-natureFree Image from public domain license
Natural wool Instagram post template, editable text
Natural wool Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542147/natural-wool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, shear sheep on farm in Westminster, Maryland, June 19, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by…
Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, shear sheep on farm in Westminster, Maryland, June 19, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708702/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Natural wool Instagram post template, editable text
Natural wool Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504483/natural-wool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emily Chamelin shearing and vaccinating sheep on farm in Westminster, Maryland, June 19, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by Preston…
Emily Chamelin shearing and vaccinating sheep on farm in Westminster, Maryland, June 19, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by Preston…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708524/photo-image-public-domain-woman-animalFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable text
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381466/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sheep shearer, cutting wool. Original public domain image from Flickr
Sheep shearer, cutting wool. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732001/photo-image-hand-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh poster template, editable text & design
Farm fresh poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588990/farm-fresh-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sheep shearer, cutting wool. Original public domain image from Flickr
Sheep shearer, cutting wool. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732126/photo-image-hand-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh Instagram story template, editable text
Farm fresh Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767393/farm-fresh-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, in car with dog. Westminster, Maryland, June 23, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by…
Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, in car with dog. Westminster, Maryland, June 23, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708709/photo-image-public-domain-woman-dogFree Image from public domain license
Natural wool Instagram post template
Natural wool Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608082/natural-wool-instagram-post-templateView license
Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, using phone. Westminster, Maryland, June 23, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by Preston…
Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, using phone. Westminster, Maryland, June 23, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by Preston…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708548/photo-image-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Sheep products Facebook post template
Sheep products Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395845/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView license
Sheep shearer, cutting wool. Original public domain image from Flickr
Sheep shearer, cutting wool. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732065/photo-image-face-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb poster template
Sheep & lamb poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117819/sheep-lamb-poster-templateView license
Emily Chamelin is a professional sheep shearer who breeds Cheviots and raise lambs with her daughter Lydia Chamelin, 15.
Emily Chamelin is a professional sheep shearer who breeds Cheviots and raise lambs with her daughter Lydia Chamelin, 15.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735090/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-animalFree Image from public domain license
Sheep products Facebook post template
Sheep products Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036202/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView license
Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, using rotational and intensive grazing management techniques on her farm in…
Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, using rotational and intensive grazing management techniques on her farm in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708707/photo-image-public-domain-woman-animalFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh Instagram post template, editable text
Farm fresh Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767394/farm-fresh-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hungry sheep, farm animal. Original public domain image from Flickr
Hungry sheep, farm animal. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732073/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-animalFree Image from public domain license
Working after retirement poster template, farming industry design
Working after retirement poster template, farming industry design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492049/imageView license
Emily Chamelin is a professional sheep shearer who breeds Cheviots and raise lambs with her daughter Lydia Chamelin, 15.
Emily Chamelin is a professional sheep shearer who breeds Cheviots and raise lambs with her daughter Lydia Chamelin, 15.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735119/photo-image-public-domain-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license