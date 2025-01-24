Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagesheepphoto farmerpublic domainwomanfarmphotofarmercc0Emily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, using phone. Westminster, Maryland, June 23, 2021. (USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres) Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSheep products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485806/sheep-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmily Chamelin, professional sheep shearer, shear sheep on farm in Westminster, Maryland, June 19, 2021. 