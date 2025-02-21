rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
Save
Edit Image
kamala harrisvirtual buildingwhite house washington dcusa government buildingsbarkamalapersonpublic domain
City marathon poster template, editable text and design
City marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833882/city-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735150/photo-image-public-domain-person-2021Free Image from public domain license
Sport event poster template, editable text and design
Sport event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512710/sport-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735263/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Charity run poster template, editable text and design
Charity run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744337/charity-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the National Congress of American Indians Annual Conference, Tuesday…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the National Congress of American Indians Annual Conference, Tuesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647789/photo-image-face-smartphone-womanFree Image from public domain license
Sport event poster template, editable text and design
Sport event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953746/sport-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708872/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12029174/keep-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris goes over speech prep for a trip to Singapore in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of…
Vice President Kamala Harris goes over speech prep for a trip to Singapore in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708726/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to Soledad O’Brien during an interview for the BET Summit, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the…
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to Soledad O’Brien during an interview for the BET Summit, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708829/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Secretary of the Interior Debra Holland delivers remarks Monday, November 15, 2021, during a Tribal Nations Summit in the…
Secretary of the Interior Debra Holland delivers remarks Monday, November 15, 2021, during a Tribal Nations Summit in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652210/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Marathon training Instagram post template
Marathon training Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702653/marathon-training-instagram-post-templateView license
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a supply chain meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Wednesday…
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a supply chain meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Wednesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652836/image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Marathon Instagram post template, editable text
Marathon Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497892/marathon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks at a Congressional Gold Medal bill signing…
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks at a Congressional Gold Medal bill signing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708737/photo-image-public-domain-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
5K Run poster template, editable text and design
5K Run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786723/run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris receives her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the…
Vice President Kamala Harris receives her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652246/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Sport event blog banner template, editable text
Sport event blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512709/sport-event-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in…
Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046038/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
5K Run poster template, editable text and design
5K Run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015279/run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046067/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Sport event Instagram story template, editable text
Sport event Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512712/sport-event-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Diwali celebration, Monday, October 24, 2022, in the East Room of the…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Diwali celebration, Monday, October 24, 2022, in the East Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073007/photo-image-face-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660695/keep-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993953/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Keep running Instagram post template, editable text
Keep running Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761970/keep-running-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, after delivering remarks on the CDC’s updated guidance on mask…
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, after delivering remarks on the CDC’s updated guidance on mask…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046056/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
City marathon Instagram story template, editable text
City marathon Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833881/city-marathon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 23…
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 23…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708729/photo-image-logo-public-domain-maskFree Image from public domain license
Park fun run Instagram story, editable social media design
Park fun run Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217102/park-fun-run-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Keep running Instagram post template, editable text
Keep running Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12029160/keep-running-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a head of state call with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in her…
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a head of state call with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708608/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Park fun run Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Park fun run Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217038/park-fun-run-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Vice President Kamala Harris makes calls and holds meetings in preparation for her upcoming trip to Singapore on Friday…
Vice President Kamala Harris makes calls and holds meetings in preparation for her upcoming trip to Singapore on Friday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708571/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
City marathon blog banner template, editable text
City marathon blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833884/city-marathon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a Northern Triangle virtual roundtable with experts on the region on Wednesday…
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a Northern Triangle virtual roundtable with experts on the region on Wednesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046009/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license