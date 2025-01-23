Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagevaccine kidhospitalpersonmanpublic domainwomanmaskkidCOVID-19 Vaccinations for Young Beneficiaries, San Diego, November 8, 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3483 x 2488 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCognitive science poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896465/cognitive-science-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan prepares syringes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393856/free-photo-image-abroad-army-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178921/diverse-vaccinated-people-png-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView licenseCOVID-19 Vaccination Sites.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400332/free-image-vaccine-armored-armyFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182567/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView licenseEssex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship. SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400125/free-photo-image-apparel-california-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseDiverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182565/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license210202-N-LW757-1038 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2021) Teresa Cofer receives the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on board Naval Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393854/free-photo-image-vaccine-immunity-covidFree Image from public domain licensePet vaccines Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451732/pet-vaccines-instagram-post-templateView licenseCmdr. Yu Zhang, a maxillofacial prosthodontist prepares an acrylic dental prosthesis in hospital’s oral and maxillofacial…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708656/photo-image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain licenseScience Fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896468/science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCOVID-19 Vaccination Sites.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393997/free-photo-image-vaccine-injection-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703301/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNMCSD Surgeons fit DOD’s, Calif.’s First Ever Immediate Jaw Reconstruction with 3D-printed Teeth Patient with Prosthesis.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732107/photo-image-public-domain-person-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062251/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseNMCSD Microbiology Laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400407/free-image-laboratory-test-agar-assayFree Image from public domain licenseTop surgery Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062244/top-surgery-facebook-post-templateView licenseFirst COVID-19 pediatric vaccines administered at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, November 17, 2021. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708533/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478203/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (March 11, 2021) A U.S. Navy Corpsman draws a COVID-19 vaccine from a vial during a SHOTEX at Camp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400123/free-photo-image-california-camp-pendleton-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseVaccination Instagram post template, editable Covid-19 doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636837/vaccination-instagram-post-template-editable-covid-19-doodle-designView licenseNaval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) began providing the COVID-19 pediatric vaccination to children. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708639/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUSMRTC Sigonella Immunization Office220104-N-OX321-1011 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 4, 2022) Hospitalman Hector…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647988/photo-image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseVaccination blog banner template, editable Covid-19 doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636823/vaccination-blog-banner-template-editable-covid-19-doodle-designView licenseOphthalmologist, eye operation. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732109/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlu vaccine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270819/flu-vaccine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseU.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Tomeka McDonald, a Griffin, Georgia, native assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400343/free-image-armored-army-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseFlu vaccine flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271070/flu-vaccine-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseDeploying Marines and Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400351/free-image-corp-woman-mlg-armoredFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703303/online-doctor-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFirst Pendleton service members receive COVID vaccine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394010/free-photo-image-california-career-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseBioprinting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNMRTC San Diego Sailors Participate in Multidisciplinary, Perioperative Emergency Quarterly Training220325-N-XZ205-1062SAN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647502/photo-image-person-medicine-fireFree Image from public domain licensePet vaccines Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452435/pet-vaccines-instagram-post-templateView licenseRadiologic technologist transports portable X-ray, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). June 30, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708530/photo-image-public-domain-mask-womanFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477942/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVaccine Trial. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393865/free-photo-image-administer-administering-administrationFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703300/online-doctor-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMCPON Visits Sailors Supporting Community Vaccination Center 210324-N-YG104-0038https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393844/free-photo-image-army-cc0-clinicFree Image from public domain license