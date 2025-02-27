Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imagewildland firewildland firefighterwallpaperdesktop wallpaperfirepeopleforestmountainBlue Ridge Hot Shots climb steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, California. USDA Forest Service photo by Cecilio Ricardo. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 3376 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPrevent wildfire blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774400/prevent-wildfire-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBlue Ridge and Plumas Hot Shots connect after completing a fire-suppressing fire line on a smoky steep-sloped mountain to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708803/photo-image-fire-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713249/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708795/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774403/prevent-wildfire-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708797/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713242/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots cut trees and dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708723/photo-image-fire-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487320/forest-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708804/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774770/global-warming-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBlue Ridge and Plumas Hot Shots connect after completing a fire-suppressing fire line on a smoky steep-sloped mountain to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708914/photo-image-fire-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487356/forest-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots cut trees and dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708749/photo-image-fire-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774353/prevent-wildfire-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseInmate firefighters with CAL Fire march to the fire line to help suppress the Dixie Fire in the Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708861/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774773/climate-change-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseJacob Maldonado, right, and Martin Norment, Blue Ridge Hot Shots, cut up a tree while fighting the Dixie Fire, Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708863/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licensePollution blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774769/pollution-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseThe Feather River Hot Shot performs mop up support to ensure ground is cold during the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708853/photo-image-fire-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774398/forest-fire-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseMartin Norment, Blue Ridge Hot Shot, cuts up a tree while fighting the Dixie Fire, Lassen National Forest, California. USDA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708859/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disaster blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774390/natural-disaster-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseJose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts down large tree while conducting wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708860/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820027/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-templateView licenseJose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts down large tree while conducting wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708896/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822813/firefighter-job-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseRuby Mountain Hotshots. The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew conducts burnout operations during the Dixie Fire, Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754128/photo-image-fire-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071469/firefighter-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLuis Bernardo, Feather River Hot Shot, performs mop up support to ensure ground is cold during the Dixie Fire in Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708805/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829923/global-warming-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmily Ruth, Feather River Hot Shot, performs mop up support to ensure ground is cold during the Dixie Fire in Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708800/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772315/firefighter-service-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseRuby Mountain Hotshots. The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline during the Dixie Fire, Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754136/photo-image-smoke-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disasters blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103732/natural-disasters-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRuby Mountain Hotshots. The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew conducts burnout operations during the Dixie Fire, Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738648/photo-image-fire-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change fire global warming blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216679/climate-change-fire-global-warming-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseRyan Johnson and Travis Fuller, fire fighters with the Blue Ridge Hot Shots, climb a steep mountain with arduous lava rocks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735309/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774771/global-warming-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Paul Taylor and Kevin Aquiree, Sierra Hot Shots sawyers, conduct mop up duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708862/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain license