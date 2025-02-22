Edit ImageCropThe African Union Mission in Somalia (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageafrica women in officeafrica women in parliamentafrican unionafrican union mission in somaliacandid forumoffice africathe african union missionwomen politicsWomen candidates for the lower house parliament follow proceedings during a political participation forum organised by the office of Political Affairs of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in Mogadishu, Somalia on 15 November 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSouth Africa Human Rights Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748450/south-africa-human-rights-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseA participant at an event to mark the commencement of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708828/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692715/help-refugees-blog-banner-templateView licenseHoodo Yusuf Hashi, of the Committee of Goodwill Ambassadors, speaks during a women's political representation forum in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708892/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAmnesty for all Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692644/amnesty-for-all-instagram-post-templateView licenseFemale Burundian soldiers perform a dance during celebrations to mark Burundi's 59th Independence Day anniversary in Jowhar…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708884/photo-image-celebrations-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692716/help-refugees-blog-banner-templateView licenseA delegate casts her vote during the electoral process to choose members of the Lower House of the Federal Parliament in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373095/free-photo-image-africa-campaign-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692645/refugee-rights-instagram-post-templateView licenseUgandan troops, as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia, march towards the Al Shabab controlled town of Golweyn in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373441/free-photo-image-apparel-armored-armyFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692712/help-refugees-blog-banner-templateView licenseStaff of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) collect garbage during a beach clean-up exercise in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372933/free-photo-image-cleanup-africa-african-union-mission-somaliaFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692711/help-refugees-blog-banner-templateView licenseDelegates wait to cast votes for their candidates during the electoral process to choose members of the Lower House of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052307/photo-image-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748444/refugee-rights-facebook-post-templateView licenseA medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372984/free-photo-image-black-doctor-injecting-vaccine-african-injectionFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898674/woman-business-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA nurse stands in the operating room of the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al'Nahya Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, while a doctor…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373065/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10672151/woman-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFemale Peacekeepers of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) attend a ceremony to mark International Women's Day…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372985/free-photo-image-africa-african-union-mission-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseWoman in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10097425/woman-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA horn player from a Somali Police band, plays during the arrival of United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Jan Eliasson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373574/free-photo-image-abdi-african-aircraftFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665755/woman-business-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSouth Africa Human Rights Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14773401/south-africa-human-rights-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseWoman in business poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667120/woman-business-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUgandan troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) form-up in the middle of the night 26 November…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372918/free-photo-image-africa-african-union-mission-somalia-amisomFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900230/woman-business-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSoldiers belonging to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) welcome the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372895/free-photo-image-africa-african-union-mission-somalia-armyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667122/woman-business-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Ugandan soldier of 341 Battalion serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) holds a rocket-propelled…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373054/free-photo-image-341-battalion-africa-african-union-mission-somaliaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667118/woman-business-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEthiopian soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) listen to a speech by the the AMISOM Acting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372925/free-photo-image-africa-african-union-mission-somalia-armyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778008/woman-business-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRecently trained members of the Somali National Army (SNA) sit ahead of a passing-out parade 14 August 2012, at an African…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373061/free-photo-image-africa-african-union-mission-somalia-amisomFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804742/woman-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUgandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), listens while Contingent Commander for Uganda…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373059/free-photo-image-afgoye-africa-african-union-mission-somaliaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689325/woman-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Burundian soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) keeps guard inside Warsheikh Forward…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373130/free-photo-image-africa-african-union-mission-somalia-armyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in business blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900229/woman-business-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes up a defensive position during a firefight 22…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373050/free-photo-image-afgoye-africa-african-union-mission-somaliaFree Image from public domain license