Edit ImageCropThe African Union Mission in Somalia (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageschoolmuslim kidseducationstudents in classmuslim girl studentmuslim kids educationalislamic girlmuslim boy schoolInvigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar Mohamed. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEncouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591920/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClass 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708890/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseFuture leader activities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591981/future-leader-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClass 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708791/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000613/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseSchool girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708778/photo-image-public-domain-certificate-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000759/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseGirl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708887/photo-image-public-domain-woman-certificateFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000767/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseFourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708891/photo-image-paper-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000639/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052331/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000705/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseFemale students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708775/photo-image-public-domain-women-certificateFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000694/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseStudents write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708792/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000659/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseBoy student takes a national Primary Education Certificate exam in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708895/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000688/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052327/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000677/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseA class two student reads from the blackboard at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373038/free-photo-image-africa-blackboard-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000634/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseSomali student in blue khimaar.Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373146/free-photo-image-religion-africa-dressFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000655/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372994/free-photo-image-young-africa-exam-students-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000632/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373010/free-photo-image-woman-africa-boyFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000752/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseA Somali girl writes in her excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372952/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000585/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseA Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372963/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000729/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseUlrike Kahbila Mbuton, the AMISOM Human Rights Officer, distributes stationery at Qamar Primary School, in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373117/free-photo-image-africa-boy-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000626/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372993/free-photo-image-classroom-student-sittingFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000755/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseGrade one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373001/free-photo-image-africa-african-studentsFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000648/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseA grade one student reads a lesson on the blackboard at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373121/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license