Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebidenselfiepeoplemanpublic domaincrowdusasmilePresident Joe Biden takes a selfie with guests following his remarks on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Mack-Lehigh Valley Operations Manufacturing Facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVoting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485134/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarine One, carrying President Joe Biden, takes off from the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, July 28, 2021, en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735152/photo-image-public-domain-2021Free Image from public domain licenseVoting Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485135/voting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden takes a selfie with attendees after delivering remarks on the American Rescue plan’s pension protection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653544/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVoting blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485128/voting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197728/influencer-marketing-editable-word-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the American Rescue plan pension protection Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Max S. Hayes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652633/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace inclusivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121977/workplace-inclusivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better agenda, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Operating Engineers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652085/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703233/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivering remarks. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732212/photo-image-plant-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336347/social-media-editable-word-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at a labor event, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653329/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCouple taking selfies, social media editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176357/couple-taking-selfies-social-media-editable-collageView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654040/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCouple taking selfies, social media editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176329/couple-taking-selfies-social-media-editable-collageView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event commemorating the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647438/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseVlogging, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336365/vlogging-editable-word-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, September 21…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993969/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing, editable business 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200545/influencer-marketing-editable-business-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at IBEW Local 26 in Lanham…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073080/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media, couple taking selfie, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222919/social-media-couple-taking-selfie-digital-remix-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Wednesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647236/photo-image-face-flower-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCouple taking selfies png, social media editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171018/couple-taking-selfies-png-social-media-editable-collageView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to Air Force personnel and their families, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 9…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708722/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseSelfie tutorial Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723652/selfie-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and his family walk to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 20, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742120/photo-image-public-domain-blue-personFree Image from public domain licenseVlogging, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336358/vlogging-editable-word-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service of former Virginia Senator John Warner, Wednesday, June 23…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708716/photo-image-public-domain-mask-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336346/social-media-editable-word-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden talks to guests after signing the Methane, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and True Lender CRA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708718/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200457/influencer-marketing-editable-word-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden greets family members of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright after delivering remarks at her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652971/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200514/influencer-marketing-element-group-editable-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Hayward Miller…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648037/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195375/influencer-marketing-editable-remix-designView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the main shop area at the Operating Engineers Training Facility in Howell, Michigan, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652110/image-person-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOcean travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486723/ocean-travel-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708622/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license