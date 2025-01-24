Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejoe bidenpress conference white housebidenhappyhappy familybiden podiumpersonmanPresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July celebration, Sunday, July 4, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Katie Ricks). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927783/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to Air Force personnel and their families, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 9…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708722/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927883/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Monday, July 19, 2021 in the State Dining Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708773/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927856/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licenseVice President Biden Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue Opening Sessionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046085/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927650/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to bipartisan mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting, Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072998/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927670/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the deficit Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993940/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927639/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the situation in Afghanistan, Monday, August 16, 2021 in the East Room of the White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708765/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901626/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks about S. 443, the “Democracy is Strengthened by Casting Light on Spending in Elections”…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072673/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Family Day Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786841/international-family-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708843/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFamily insurance email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825400/family-insurance-email-header-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks in National Statuary Hall on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652082/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using tablet, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891625/senior-couple-using-tablet-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivering remarks. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732212/photo-image-plant-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFamily house sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451443/family-house-sale-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708622/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily activities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634059/family-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on Earth Day prior to signing an executive order strengthening the nation’s forests…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653503/image-face-people-earthFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913534/family-timeView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the OB Johnson Community Center in Hallandale Beach…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993944/photo-image-face-people-beachFree Image from public domain license3D happy construction worker and customers editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453850/happy-construction-worker-and-customers-editable-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service of former Virginia Senator John Warner, Wednesday, June 23…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708716/photo-image-public-domain-mask-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Japanese family sitting on floor remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941245/happy-japanese-family-sitting-floor-remixView licensePresident Biden Delivers Remarks to State Department Employeeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046021/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Japanese family sitting on floor remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943488/happy-japanese-family-sitting-floor-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, September 21…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993969/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Family Day email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825361/international-family-day-email-header-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on banning Russian energy imports as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654044/image-people-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLoving home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660497/loving-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at a labor event, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653329/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamily cooking recipes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11808103/family-cooking-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFormer President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an Affordable Care Act event with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654006/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Japanese family sitting on floor remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943469/happy-japanese-family-sitting-floor-remixView licensePresident Barack Obama jokes with Vice President Joe Biden backstage before the STOCK Act signing event in the Eisenhower…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050755/image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license