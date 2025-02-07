Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imagewildland firefiretreepeopleforestmanfirefighternatureJose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts down large tree while conducting wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El Dorado National Forest, California. USDA Forest Service photo by Cecilio Ricardo. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5801 x 3264 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarForest fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487320/forest-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseJose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts down large tree while conducting wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708860/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487356/forest-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, conducts wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708799/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713242/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseJohn Paul Taylor and Kevin Aquiree, Sierra Hot Shots sawyers, conduct mop up duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708862/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713249/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseCade Grismer and Jose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shots, cut trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708756/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774403/prevent-wildfire-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseCade Grismer and Jose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shots, cut trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708754/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774353/prevent-wildfire-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708858/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820027/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-templateView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708915/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774400/prevent-wildfire-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708728/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624353/forest-fire-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDJ McIlhargie, El Dorado Hot Shot Captain, conducts wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735311/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighters needed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639236/firefighters-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Feather River Hot Shot performs mop up support to ensure ground is cold during the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708853/photo-image-fire-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911064/prevent-wildfire-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708795/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244348/firefighter-job-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708797/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624553/need-firefighters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots cut trees and dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708723/photo-image-fire-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOur heroes Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732785/our-heroes-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseBlue Ridge and Plumas Hot Shots connect after completing a fire-suppressing fire line on a smoky steep-sloped mountain to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708914/photo-image-fire-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8207760/firefighter-job-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots cut trees and dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708749/photo-image-fire-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729909/firefighter-job-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseEl Dorado Hot Shot, Ben Strahan, hikes into El Dorado National Forest to continue mop up of the Caldor Fire, California.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735304/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616187/forest-fire-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots climb steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, California. USDA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708757/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943517/global-warming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708804/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069250/firefighter-service-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBlue Ridge and Plumas Hot Shots connect after completing a fire-suppressing fire line on a smoky steep-sloped mountain to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708803/photo-image-fire-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772292/firefighter-service-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseJacob Maldonado, right, and Martin Norment, Blue Ridge Hot Shots, cut up a tree while fighting the Dixie Fire, Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708863/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain license