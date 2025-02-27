Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imagefirefighterwildland firewildland firefightingcalifornia forest firecade grismerpersonforestnatureCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest, California. USDA Forest Service photo by Cecilio Ricardo. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3297 x 2355 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713249/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, conducts wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708799/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713242/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708858/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487320/forest-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseCade Grismer and Jose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shots, cut trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708754/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487356/forest-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseCade Grismer and Jose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shots, cut trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708756/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774403/prevent-wildfire-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708728/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774353/prevent-wildfire-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts down large tree while conducting wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708896/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774400/prevent-wildfire-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseJose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts down large tree while conducting wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708860/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820027/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn Paul Taylor and Kevin Aquiree, Sierra Hot Shots sawyers, conduct mop up duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708862/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Instagram post template, wildlife, editable campaignhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7598074/imageView licenseDJ McIlhargie, El Dorado Hot Shot Captain, conducts wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735311/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disasters poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104786/natural-disasters-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Feather River Hot Shot performs mop up support to ensure ground is cold during the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708853/photo-image-fire-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819644/firefighter-job-instagram-post-templateView licenseEl Dorado Hot Shot, Ben Strahan, hikes into El Dorado National Forest to continue mop up of the Caldor Fire, California.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735304/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943517/global-warming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots cut trees and dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708723/photo-image-fire-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774741/climate-change-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLuis Bernardo, Feather River Hot Shot, performs mop up support to ensure ground is cold during the Dixie Fire in Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708805/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disaster Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774351/natural-disaster-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEmily Ruth, Feather River Hot Shot, performs mop up support to ensure ground is cold during the Dixie Fire in Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708800/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774773/climate-change-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708795/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774776/climate-change-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots climb steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, California. USDA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708757/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disaster social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774387/natural-disaster-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708797/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licensePollution Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774647/pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBlue Ridge and Plumas Hot Shots connect after completing a fire-suppressing fire line on a smoky steep-sloped mountain to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708914/photo-image-fire-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104794/need-firefighters-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708804/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change fire global warming poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228396/climate-change-fire-global-warming-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseInmate firefighters with CAL Fire march to the fire line to help suppress the Dixie Fire in the Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708861/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain license