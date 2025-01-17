rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Amb. Jackson at the final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.
Save
Edit Image
funeral ritesghanaafricaghana funeralfuneralblack cultureplantpeople
Funeral card Facebook post template
Funeral card Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828461/funeral-card-facebook-post-templateView license
Step Afrika in Ghana. Step Afrika, a high-energy, award-winning African-American dance company dedicated to the tradition of…
Step Afrika in Ghana. Step Afrika, a high-energy, award-winning African-American dance company dedicated to the tradition of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714716/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Funeral obituary Instagram story template
Funeral obituary Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712646/funeral-obituary-instagram-story-templateView license
AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony
AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714690/awe-cohort-graduation-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Nothing lasts forever poster template
Nothing lasts forever poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273340/nothing-lasts-forever-poster-templateView license
Accra Girls SHS 59th Speech Day
Accra Girls SHS 59th Speech Day
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714692/accra-girls-shs-59th-speech-dayFree Image from public domain license
Grief support poster template
Grief support poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273577/grief-support-poster-templateView license
Health Fair 2018. On April 12, 2018, the Embassy Health Unit organized a fair that brought together the major health vendors…
Health Fair 2018. On April 12, 2018, the Embassy Health Unit organized a fair that brought together the major health vendors…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714719/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Memorial service Instagram post template, editable text
Memorial service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588462/memorial-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony
AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714717/awe-cohort-graduation-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Grief support Facebook post template
Grief support Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828463/grief-support-facebook-post-templateView license
Visit to Dignity Do The Right Thing Apparel Factory
Visit to Dignity Do The Right Thing Apparel Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714705/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
RIP Facebook post template
RIP Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061747/rip-facebook-post-templateView license
First Cohort - YALI Accra Regional Leadership Center
First Cohort - YALI Accra Regional Leadership Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714736/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Memorial service card template, editable text and design
Memorial service card template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681953/memorial-service-card-template-editable-text-and-designView license
First Cohort - YALI Accra Regional Leadership Center
First Cohort - YALI Accra Regional Leadership Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714733/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Condolences Facebook post template
Condolences Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061744/condolences-facebook-post-templateView license
Children in a classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
Children in a classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714715/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Funeral card Instagram post template
Funeral card Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443893/funeral-card-instagram-post-templateView license
Visit to Dignity Do The Right Thing Apparel Factory
Visit to Dignity Do The Right Thing Apparel Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714735/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Funeral obituary Instagram story template
Funeral obituary Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712867/funeral-obituary-instagram-story-templateView license
Mandela Washington Fellowship 2018 Cohorts
Mandela Washington Fellowship 2018 Cohorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714720/mandela-washington-fellowship-2018-cohortsFree Image from public domain license
Rest in peace poster template, editable text and design
Rest in peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681375/rest-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Welcome Reception in Honor of the 2018 Ghana Cohort of Mandela Washington Fellows at Marriott Hotel, Accra, October 11…
Welcome Reception in Honor of the 2018 Ghana Cohort of Mandela Washington Fellows at Marriott Hotel, Accra, October 11…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714718/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
In loving memory poster template, editable text and design
In loving memory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681872/loving-memory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Health Fair 2018
Health Fair 2018
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714722/health-fair-2018Free Image from public domain license
Funeral card Instagram post template
Funeral card Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126869/funeral-card-instagram-post-templateView license
RiSE 2015 – Cape Coast 10. Original public domain image from Flickr
RiSE 2015 – Cape Coast 10. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714737/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Condolences Facebook post template
Condolences Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932439/condolences-facebook-post-templateView license
RiSE 2015 – Cape Coast 3. Original public domain image from Flickr
RiSE 2015 – Cape Coast 3. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714734/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Funeral obituary poster template and design
Funeral obituary poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712190/funeral-obituary-poster-template-and-designView license
Peace Corps Ghana Swears in 33 Education Volunteers
Peace Corps Ghana Swears in 33 Education Volunteers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714721/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Grief greeting blog banner template
Grief greeting blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444825/grief-greeting-blog-banner-templateView license
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714698/photo-image-public-domain-beach-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Grief support poster template
Grief support poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274687/grief-support-poster-templateView license
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714702/photo-image-public-domain-beach-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Eternal peace Facebook post template, editable design
Eternal peace Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687503/eternal-peace-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714703/photo-image-public-domain-beach-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Deepest condolences Facebook story template
Deepest condolences Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444530/deepest-condolences-facebook-story-templateView license
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714700/photo-image-public-domain-beach-oceanFree Image from public domain license